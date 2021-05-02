UrduPoint.com
Terror Bid Foiled, Ammunition Seized In Kohlu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Terror bid foiled, ammunition seized in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Levies Force foiled a bid of terror and seized a large number of ammunition in a successful operation in Sooraf Nala near Kahan area of Kohlu district on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Imran Ibrahim Bangalzai and Assistant Commissioner Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mengal told media in a press briefing that acting on a tip-off from the intelligence agencies, QRF Sibi Zone Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Murree carried out a 9-hour long search operation and seized arms and ammunition hidden underground at the terrorists' hideout.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, a large number of Indian-made arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout of terrorists in Sooraf Nala area of Kahan Tehsil.

These ammunition will be used for sabotage activities in the area, he said.

The DC said the security forces and law enforcement agencies, including the Levies Force, have maintained law and order situation in the district by carrying out successful operations against terrorists.

The recovered ammunition including MG 3 Gun 1, Scale Round 500, Mortar Gun 1, Mortar Round 1, BM12 Missile Round 25, RPG 7 Round 15.

The deputy commissioner said the Levies Force has always worked hard and bravely in difficult situations. He said that the operations of the Levies Force would continue to eradicate terrorism from the district.

A cash reward of Rs 100,000 was also announced for those personnel of Levies Force took part in successful operation by the DC.

