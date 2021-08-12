UrduPoint.com

Terror Bid Foiled, Ammunition Seized In Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Terror bid foiled, ammunition seized in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Levies Force foiled a bid of terrorism and seized a large number of ammunition in a successful operation in Pashi near Kahan Tehsil area of Kohlu on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Imran Ibrahim Bangulzai along with Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sattar Mengal told media in a press conference that acting on tip off, Levies Forces carried out an operation in the area and Indian-made arms and ammunition were recovered which were hidden underground at the hideout of the saboteurs in Pashi area of Kahan Tehsil.

The DC said the arms and ammunition include 01, M25 gun, M25 round 312,12, 7 round 2300 pieces, 70 round 60 mm, 70 front fuses 60 mm, 70 back primer fuses 60 mm, RPG 76 round, RPG 7 fuse 6 pieces, 68 packets of explosives and 2 explosives were recovered from the area.

He said levies operations against saboteurs would continue and nefarious designs of enemies of the country would be foiled.

DC Kohlu said strict security arrangements have been made by Levies, Policeand FC for Independence Day.

He also announced a cash prize of Rs 100,000 for Levies personnel who took part in the operation.

