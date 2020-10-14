Terror bid foiled, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

By thwarting a terror bid, Levis Force has recovered a huge cache of arms from Kahan area of Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :By thwarting a terror bid, Levis Force has recovered a huge cache of arms from Kahan area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

"On a tip off, Levis force carried out raid in Kahan area of Kohlu and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition dumped in the nullah," Levis Risaldar Major Sher Ahmed Mari said.

About the recovered items, he said that weapons and ammunition include 3 IEDs, 7 ATMs, 7 APMs, 5 indoor hand grenades, 140 mortar shells of 38 mortars, 106 front fuses of 38 mortars, 86 mortar fuses of 86 mortars, 354 AGS 17 grenades.