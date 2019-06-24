Terror bid foiled in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Intelligence Agency along with police foiled a terror bid in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Intelligence Agency along with police foiled a terror bid in Karachi.On a tip off, Intelligence agency with the co-operation of SITE super high way industrial area police, carried out a search operation in northern by pass Khuda Baksh Brohi Goth.Upon spotting police and intelligence agency officials, terrorists opened fire on them.

In retaliatory firing, three terrorists were killed.2 Kalashankof, one TT pistol, 4 hand grenades and one suicide jacket has been recovered from their possession.Bodies of killed terrorists were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.Out of three, two terrorists were identified as Talat Mehmood and Usman.All were belonged to banned outfit and were planning to carry out terrorist attacks.