Terror Bid Foiled, Three Suspects Killed In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Terror bid foiled, three suspects killed in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Security forces foiled a bid of terror and killed three suspects and seized a huge quantity of explosive materials and other ammunitions from their possession at Aghbark area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, these three suspects were trying to enter along with vehicle carrying explosive materials to Quetta through way of Aghbark area which was foiled and three suspects were killed by personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) after hectic efforts.

The police sources said over 35 kg explosive materials, 2, SMGs, hand grenades and arms were recovered from a suspected vehicle after checking it.

The bodies were shifted to civil hospital for further process.

Further investigation was underway.

Pakistan

