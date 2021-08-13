UrduPoint.com

Terror Bid Foiled, Two Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Two terrorists, belonging to a banned outfit, who were planning a terrorist activity on Independence Day, were arrested by police and the Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) during an operation conducted in Soomar Jokhio Goth, Gulshan-e-Hadid area on Friday.

According to the police, the arrested accused Akram Chandio and Sheeraz Soomro were members of proscribed Sindh Revolution Army (SRA) and were planning hand grenade attack in the area. Akram Chandio had facilitated terrorist activities of SRA in 2020. He also confessed facilitating an attack on Sub-Inspector Amir Riaz at Jogi Mor.

The arrested Sheeraz Soomro used to convey messages to SRA terrorists in abroad and in prisons.

Both the accused also revealed collecting funds for their organization. Police recovered two hand grenades from their possession and further investigations were underway.

