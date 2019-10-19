UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terror Bid Foiled, Two Suicide Attackers Killed In Loralai Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Terror bid foiled, two suicide attackers killed in Loralai encounter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel foiled a mega bid of terror and shot dead two suicide attackers in exchange of firing in Loralai on Friday.

According to FC spokesman, FC personnel signaled a suspected motorbike at Check Post when attackers did not stop and tried to flee away from the site after opening fire at them on at the moment.

The FC killed suspects in a retaliation after chasing them near Sapin Masjid in half hour.

"Suicide attackers were trying to attack on FC personnel who had deployed at Check Post of Loralai for ensuring strict security measures", the spokesman said added bid of terror were foiled by FC personnel after hectic efforts.

He said one of security personnel was also injured during exchanging of firing on the occasion and was rushed to hospital for medical aid.

The FC personnel cleared the traffic after completion of search operation in the area.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Attack Fire Balochistan Exchange Suicide Traffic Loralai SITE Mosque Post From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

6 minutes ago

UN Asks All Sides in Syria to Stop Fighting, Focus ..

22 seconds ago

UN Urges Lebanese Parties to Refrain From Violence ..

24 seconds ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum of Hazra ..

1 minute ago

Armenian Constitutional Court Refuses to Review Ex ..

1 minute ago

SIDA's 3-day training programme for farmers conclu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.