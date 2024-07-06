Open Menu

Terror Eradication From Country Need Of Hour: Kiyani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024

Terror eradication from country need of hour: Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Convener of the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that the government called the All Party Conference (APC) to bring all the stakeholders into confidence to eliminate terrorism from the country.

The government believes that every stakeholder should play its part to root out the menace of terrorism, he said while talking to a private news channel.

On the question of the former Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's announcement of a hunger strike, he said that this move is nothing but attention-seeking because he got excellent facilities in jail.

