Terror incidents decline by 40-50% in current year: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the number of terror incidents had declined by around 40-50 per cent in 2020 as compared to the last two years due to proactive strategy of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

In 2018, as many as 584 terror incidents had taken place, while the number reduced to 482 and 357 in 2019 and 2020 respectively, he told media persons after getting briefing on the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) here at its headquarters.

He said the NACTA would be made a more vibrant entity by fulfilling its all financial needs.

Sheikh Rashid said there were major threats to the game-changer project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which the LEAs and Armed Forces averted in an efficient manner. They also foiled a number of terrorist attacks and defeated sinister designs of the anti-state elements, he added.

The Interior Minister said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was among 20 politicians facing serious life threats by the disgruntled elements, and all the concerned personalities had been conveyed accordingly. High alert had also been issued in that regard, he added.

Commenting on the national politics, he said it was a 'good sign' that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had approached the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding bye-elections on different vacant seats of national and provincial assemblies.

He said there was the possibility that the bye polls could be held during the same dates, announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to make 'advancement' against the government. "It means there is a difference of opinion among the PDM leadership." Sheikh Rashid regretted that the opposition parties were putting the public lives at risk for personal gains by holding political gatherings amid the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, which was increasing and mutating with each passing day.

The COVID-19, he said, was getting a dangerous shape in the whole world, and it also affected flights operation in London and Saudi Arabia. The minister also requested the quarters concerned to suspended London-bound flights in Pakistan.

He said Nawaz Sharif always remained in confrontation with the army and judiciary and buried his own politics forever.

He predicted that the PDM would participate in the upcoming Senate elections as it leadership knew that their absence from the House would enable Prime Minister Imran Khan to make such a legislation, which would close doors of the Parliament for money launderers and corrupt elements once for all. "Even their coming generations will never be able to get two/third majority in the Parliament." He said it would be better for the PDM to show maturity by reviewing their politics of agitation and saving the public from the deadly virus, adding all key family members of the opposition parties were living abroad for certain reasons, and a few who stayed in Pakistan were busy in doing politics of personal interests.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year democratic term, adding solution of all problems could only be found in a democratic way in the Parliament.

Answering a question, Sheikh Rashid said Fazl-ur-Rehman had no future in politics as he was using the PDM platform for a 'personal fight'; however the PPP was showing a 'positive' approach.

He expressed astonishment that Fazl was declaring the assemblies 'illegitimate' from where he had contested the election for the top slot of president.