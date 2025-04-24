Terror incidents in India self-sponsored: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday categorically said that any terrorists attack on Indian soil was always sponsored by India itself to achieve its ulterior motives.

Addressing a news conference with Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Tarar, he said that when Pulwama incident occurred, the then Indian government subsequently revoked Article 370 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that India had been the sponsored of terrorist activities in the region, adding that India had deputed 0.9 million armed troops in IIOJK to suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiris people.

The minister questioned how Pahalgam incident occurred and stated that, following the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty which is tantamount to a clear violation of international law.

He said that Pakistan has always been ready to give a befitting response to Indian aggression and adventurism, without yielding to international pressure.

He said that following the Pulwama incident, India violated Pakistan’s airspace, prompting Pakistan’s valiant armed forces to shoot down their two fighter jets.

“Pakistan is fully capable to give befitting reply to India if it violates the country’s soil or airspace again and Pakistan armed forces and people will protect every inch of its motherland and teach an exemplary lesson to India,” he vowed.

He went on to say that Pakistan is a responsible sovereign state that does not engage in terrorism anywhere in the world. “India is responsible for terrorist incidents within Pakistan, including those in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

The minister reiterated that India was behind terrorists’ attacks in Pakistan and Kulbhushan Jadhav was ample proof of it, who confessed that he was involved in terrorists’ incidents and killing of innocent citizens in Pakistan.

He said that India was also supporting Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as both banned organizations chiefs were stationed in India.

Khawaja Asif said that Canada and United Kingdom (UK) had exposed India as a terrorist state internationally.

Responding to a question regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said that Modi was involved in killing innocent Muslims in Gujrat and IIOJK and he was considered as terrorists.

He reiterated that Pakistan would not allow anybody for terrorist attack or violate its airspace and would protect its soils at all cost.