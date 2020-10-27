UrduPoint.com
Terror Incidents In Pakistan Linked To India's Sinister Plan: President Dr Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:59 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said terrorist incidents within Pakistan pointed that India was already implementing its "sinister plan"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said terrorist incidents within Pakistan pointed that India was already implementing its "sinister plan".

"We are alive to this threat and our security forces as well as the brave people of Pakistan are committed to winning against all nefarious designs by our extremist neighbour," the President said in a series of tweet.

President Alvi said the recent warmongering by Indian politicians reflected the expansionist mindset of ruling Bharatia Janta Party.

"The recent remarks by Indian National Security Adviser about fighting wars in neighbouring countries is a vindication of Pakistan's stand and a tacit acceptance of Indian involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan," he said.

On Kashmir Black Day, he said, the day marked India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

"For 73 years, Indian forces have turned IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir] into an open prison, subjugating Kashmiri people, killing, raping and brutalising them but their resistance continues," he said.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till their right to self-determination is recognized.

"Solution to Kashmir dispute is anchored in UNSC [United Nations Security Council] resolutions. History and time stand with them too," he said.

The President said no effort by Indian Hindutva oppressive regime could re-write the destiny of Kashmiri people against their will.

