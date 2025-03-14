Open Menu

Terror Planning Rooted In Afg-India, Gov Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday has condemned in the strongest terms, the terror act of Jaffar Train by the terrorists in Balochistan. He said that terror attacks are planned in Afghanistan and India.

The governor made these remarks at the funeral prayers of Lance Naik Usman Shaheed of the Jaffar Express tragedy, in Awanpur, Fateh Jang.

"The soldiers of the Pakistan Army are saving our children from becoming orphans by sacrificing their lives, I pay tribute and salute to the Pakistan Army for foiling terrorist plans like the Jafar Express train", he said.

The governor further said that terrorists have no religion.

He urged for the unity among the political parties against the menace of terrorism.

Sardar Salim said that the families of the martyrs would not be left alone as the doors of the Governor House are always open for the families of the martyrs of the security forces.

According to the details, the funeral prayers were attended by the Governor of Punjab, military officials and a large number of citizens. The martyr was laid to rest with military honors.

The Governor of Punjab consoled the family of the martyr."I, and the entire Pakistani nation stand by the Pakistan Army in this war against terrorism", he said

