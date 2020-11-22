UrduPoint.com
Terror Plot Foiled, Three Terrorists Of Banned Group Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The law enforcement agencies foiled a terrorism plot and arrested three terrorists of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson of paramilitary Rangers, in an intelligence based joint operation, Sindh Rangers and Police conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi and arrested three terrorists affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

"The accused have been identified as Yaseen, Ikramullah alias Faisal and Mohammad Khalid alias Umar," rangers spokesman said.

"Two among three arrested men had recently returned from Afghanistan," according to the spokesperson.

They were hatching a plot for a terrorist attack in Karachi, rangers stated.

The arrested terrorists were affiliated with Commander Saad Bilal alias Humayun Group of the banned outfit.

"Arrested men have confessed scores of terrorism acts in the initial investigation," Rangers spokesman said.

Time and again the law enforcement agencies have arrested members of the banned terrorist outfit hatching plots to attack Pakistan's largest city teeming with millions of people from various parts of the country.

