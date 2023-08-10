Terrorism bid foiled

The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday foiled a terrorism bid and defused a two-kg time bomb here in Noorani Mohalla of Dawaba police station

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday foiled a terrorism bid and defused a two-kg time bomb here in Noorani Mohalla of Dawaba police station.

The in-charge of BDU Asad said that a homemade time bomb was planted in front of the house of Muslim League-N leader Malik Waheed by unknown persons.

He said that on receiving the information about the suspicious device, the BDU team reached the spot and successfully defused the bomb.

Dawaba Police registered a case against unknown persons and started an investigation.