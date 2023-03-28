Terrorism bid foiled; BDU defuses six kg bomb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday foiled a terrorism bid in the jurisdiction of Jamrud police station by defusing a six kg bomb planted in a dried canal.

The police responding to the tip-off reached Surkamar canal here along with Bomb Disposal Unit and found an explosive device having six kg of explosive material.

The BDU immediately defused the bomb which could possibly cause a huge loss.