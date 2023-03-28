UrduPoint.com

Terrorism Bid Foiled; BDU Defuses Six Kg Bomb

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Terrorism bid foiled; BDU defuses six kg bomb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday foiled a terrorism bid in the jurisdiction of Jamrud police station by defusing a six kg bomb planted in a dried canal.

The police responding to the tip-off reached Surkamar canal here along with Bomb Disposal Unit and found an explosive device having six kg of explosive material.

The BDU immediately defused the bomb which could possibly cause a huge loss.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jamrud

Recent Stories

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca ..

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to combat noncommunicable dis ..

13 minutes ago
 FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global p ..

FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global partnerships and outreach

43 minutes ago
 ‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election ..

‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election case,’ remarks CJP Bandial

43 minutes ago
 ‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise, ..

‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise,’ says Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

1 hour ago
 Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well ..

Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a r ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.