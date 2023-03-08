Terrorism bid foiled; two terrorists with arms, ammunitions arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Shabqadar Police, district Charsadda along with security agencies on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation and foiled a terrorism bid while arresting two terrorists and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested terrorists belong to a banned outfit and residents of different districts of the province. They were involved in various sabotage activities in the district.

During the operation, Shabqadar police recovered 10 kg of explosive material, two RPG rifles, seven shells, six feet safety fuse, three detonators, three hand grenades and other materials from the possession of the arrested terrorists.