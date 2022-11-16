ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the cowardly acts of terrorism could not deter the nation's resolve to eradicate the menace from the country.

Condemning the terrorist attack on police personnel in Lakki Marwat, he said the nation was proud of the valuable sacrifices laid by the martyred policemen.

The president paid tribute to the six policemen martyred in the terrorist attack and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of their souls.