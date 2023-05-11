UrduPoint.com

Terrorism Case: ATC Sends Omer Sarfraz Cheema On Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Terrorism case: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz Cheema on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omer Sarfraz Cheema to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case, registered under charges of terrorism, attacking the police and setting the Askari Tower in Gulberg ablaze.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the Gulberg police produced the accused, Sameer Ahmad, Mohsin Azad, Usman Akhtar, Zaighum, Ayaz Talat, Huzaifa Amjad, Anees Ahmad, Muhammad Khalid, Tanveer Ahmad and Ali Ahmad, besides Omer Sarfraz Cheema.

The court, after brief proceedings, sent Omer Sarfraz Cheema on judicial remand. The court also sent 11 PTI workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade and directed the police to produce the accused on expiry of their remand term.

Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking the police and setting the Askari Tower in Gulberg ablaze.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Gulberg Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Canada

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Canada

45 seconds ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates Sydney office, signs tr ..

Dubai Chambers inaugurates Sydney office, signs trade-boosting MoU with Australi ..

16 minutes ago
 European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; i ..

European Union celebrates &#039;Europe Day&#039; in UAE

31 minutes ago
 French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED72 ..

French investors trade in Emirati stocks hit AED726.2 million in 2022

31 minutes ago
 SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

31 minutes ago
 After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arres ..

After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arrested

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.