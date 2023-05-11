Terrorism case: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz Cheema on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omer Sarfraz Cheema to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case, registered under charges of terrorism, attacking the police and setting the Askari Tower in Gulberg ablaze.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the Gulberg police produced the accused, Sameer Ahmad, Mohsin Azad, Usman Akhtar, Zaighum, Ayaz Talat, Huzaifa Amjad, Anees Ahmad, Muhammad Khalid, Tanveer Ahmad and Ali Ahmad, besides Omer Sarfraz Cheema.

The court, after brief proceedings, sent Omer Sarfraz Cheema on judicial remand. The court also sent 11 PTI workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade and directed the police to produce the accused on expiry of their remand term.

Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking the police and setting the Askari Tower in Gulberg ablaze.