UrduPoint.com

"Terrorism Case Is A Joke," Says Imran Khan After Appearance Before JIT

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2022 | 03:58 PM

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

The JIT members have asked questions from Imran Khan for about 20 minutes after handing him questionnaire consisting of 21 questions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday appeared before joint investigation team (JIT) in a case related to threatening police officials and a female judge.

The JIT members asked questions from Imran Khan for about 20 minutes after handing him questionnaire consisting of 21 questions.

After his appearance before the JIT, the PTI chairman talked to the reporters.

Imran Khan said terrorism case against him was a joke and his appearance before the team was also not less than a joke.

Khan also said that his actions were as per law and constitution of the country.

The PTI chief claimed donors of the party are being harassed and warned that masses will soon be on streets.The more you push us against the wall, the more we are preparing, he added.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered Imran Khan to join investigation in the contempt of court case against him for threatening a female judge.

The court had also ordered the police to complete investigation and submit their report before it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Contempt Of Court Police Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

1 hour ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

2 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

3 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.