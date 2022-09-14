"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

(@Abdulla99267510)

The JIT members have asked questions from Imran Khan for about 20 minutes after handing him questionnaire consisting of 21 questions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday appeared before joint investigation team (JIT) in a case related to threatening police officials and a female judge.

After his appearance before the JIT, the PTI chairman talked to the reporters.

Imran Khan said terrorism case against him was a joke and his appearance before the team was also not less than a joke.

Khan also said that his actions were as per law and constitution of the country.

The PTI chief claimed donors of the party are being harassed and warned that masses will soon be on streets.The more you push us against the wall, the more we are preparing, he added.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered Imran Khan to join investigation in the contempt of court case against him for threatening a female judge.

The court had also ordered the police to complete investigation and submit their report before it.