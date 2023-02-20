Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan till March 3

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan till March 3, in a terrorism case registered by Sangjani police (Islamabad)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan till March 3, in a terrorism case registered by Sangjani police (Islamabad).

The bench directed Imran Khan to approach the court concerned till March 3, adding that the order would cease to have its legal effect after the said date.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Imran Khan for protective bail.

During the proceedings, PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the bench.

Imran's counsel argued before the bench that Sangjani police had registered a case against his client under Section 341, 427, 353, 186, 147, 149, 188, 506, 109 of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

He submitted that the court concerned dismissed the interim bail of his client for non-prosecution after he failed to appear due to injuries in an unfortunate incident. He submitted that his client wanted to approach the court concerned for relief but needed some time for the purpose. He pleaded with the court to grant two weeks protective bail to his client to enable him to appear before the court concerned.

At this stage, the PTI chairman submitted that his leg had been healed to some extent but doctors had advised two weeks' rest, adding that he would undergo check-up on February 28. The PTI chairman further submitted that he respected courts.

Subsequently, the court granted protective bail to the PTI chairman till March 3.

Earlier, the bench took up the matter and ordered the LHC security incharge to produce the PTI chairman in the court after being informed that he was present in the court premises, while rejecting a request to verify his presence through court staff.

Imran's counsel had pleaded with the court to mark the attendance of his client through the court staff as he was facing difficulty in entering the court due to the security reasons and presence of a large number of workers.

The PTI chief arrived at the LHC amid tight security. He entered the court premises following security clearance, whereas a large number of party workers were also present on this occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the same division bench had earlier dismissed Imran Khan's petition for protective bail on February 16. Imran Khan had again approached the LHC on Monday through a fresh petition.

Later on, the PTI chairman appeared before Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for clarification of his different signatures on affidavit and power of attorney in a petition for protective bail in another case registered at Secretariat police station (Islamabad).

To a court query, Imran Khan said that the petition was filed without his consent. He submitted that he advised counsel Azhar Siddique to withdraw the petition after the matter came to his knowledge, while seeking apology from the court.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition on being withdrawn.

The court heard the matter at different intervals, during the day and had given last opportunity to the PTI chairman for appearance.

On February 16, the court had summoned the PTI chairman for clarification of his different signatures on affidavit and power of attorney while hearing his petition for protective bail in a case registered at Secretariat police station (Islamabad).

The court also ordered the inspector general of police Punjab to finalise security matters in connection with appearance by sitting with Imran Khan's legal team.