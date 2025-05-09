Terrorism Case Registered Against Aleema Khan In Rawalpindi: IHC Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday was informed that a case under Anti-Terrorism Law has been registered against Aleema Khan in Sadiqabad Police Station, Rawalpindi.
Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar told the court that the name of the petitioner was placed on travel restriction list on the request of DIG Rawalpindi.
Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the case filed by PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan seeking cases details against her.
During hearing, petitioner’s lawyer argued that they had just filed the case to seek cases details against his client. The petitioner was the sister of PTI founder, he said.
The lawyer said that the Punjab police had submitted that Aleema Khan was not wanted in Jinnah House attack case. However, later news went viral on social media regarding the four cases against her, he said.
Meanwhile, Aleema Khan picked up the rostrum and said that the Punjab police have given a letter that she is an absconder. She requested the court to summon the DIG Rawalpindi as she is ready to surrender.
Justice Soomro remarked that the court could summon the DIG if he was from Federal capital. The court asked that whether the petitioner is wanted in any case of Islamabad to which the prosecutor expressed ignorance.
The court remarked that the lawyer didn’t even provide complete information to his client. The petitioner didn’t make Islamabad police as respondent in the case, it said.
The court said that it could only grant the relief to the petitioner which he had prayed in the case, as per the 26th constitutional amendment. The Punjab police was not in jurisdiction of this court, it said.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till one-week.
