Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Terrorism cases: ATC sends 149 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 149 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in different cases lodged against them for carrying out attacks on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house), public & private buildings, law enforcement agencies and their vehicles, after the arrest of Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 149 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in different cases lodged against them for carrying out attacks on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house), public & private buildings, law enforcement agencies and their vehicles, after the arrest of Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings of the cases at different intervals of the day.

Earlier, the Sarwar Road police produced 94 PTI workers, including 2 female tiktokers, before the court. The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused on charges of attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house), looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

At this, the court accepted the plea and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. The court also directed police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, the Gulberg police also produced 22 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that three cases had been registered against the accused over charges of setting Askari Tower on fire, damaging state property, terrorism and others.

He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade, which was accordingly accepted by the court. The court sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered police to produce them on expiry of the remand term.

The Mughalpura police produced 14 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in a case of damaging state property, terrorism and other charges. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade, which was accordingly accepted by the court.

The Shadman police produced 7 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused for damaging state property and violence.

The court sent the accused to jail for identification parade following a request by the investigation for the purpose.

The Kahna police produced 12 PTI workers before the court. The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused for damaging state property and violence. He requested to send the accused to jail for identification parade, which was accordingly accepted by the court.

