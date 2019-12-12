UrduPoint.com
Terrorism Cases Registered Against Lawyers In PIC Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Terrorism cases registered against lawyers in PIC incident

Police have registered terrorism cases against lawyers upon attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Police have registered terrorism cases against lawyers upon attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).Two cases have been registered against Lawyers in Shadman police station in PIC incident.In one case doctor and in the other case police became plaintiff.These cases have been registered against more than 250 lawyers out of which more than 15 lawyers are nominated while in the FIR, Acts like making interference in government work, subjecting Para-medic staff and doctors to torture, damaging government properties, robbery, murder and terrorism are included.

According to the case, lawyers damaged machinery of hundreds and thousands of rupees of hospital, assaulted the female nurses present in the hospital hostel and tore off the clothes of Incharge nurses staff and also snatched her locket.Sections related to torturing police officials, aerial firing, torching police mobile and damaging 80 vehicles of citizens are included in the cases registered under police.

