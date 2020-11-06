UrduPoint.com
Terrorism Claims 3384 Lives Since 2015

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:39 PM

As many as 3384 people have been martyred and 8436 sustained injuries since January 1, 2015 to September 13, 2020 in various terrorism incidents in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 3384 people have been martyred and 8436 sustained injuries since January 1, 2015 to September 13, 2020 in various terrorism incidents in the country.

According to an official data, out of total martyred people, 1457 were included personnel of law enforcing agencies and 1927 were civilian.

Similarly, around 2569 personnel of law enforcing agencies and 5867 civilians sustained injuries during the said period.

A total of 3990 terrorism incidents were occurred during the said period.

Balochistan remained on top where1435 terrorism incidents were occurred, followed by 1048 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 892 in erstwhile FATA, 317 in Sindh, 180 in Punjab, 16 in ICT, 23 in AJK and 25 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

