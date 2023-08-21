Open Menu

'Terrorism Common Pain Of Iran, Pakistan': Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 10:49 PM

The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday underscored that terrorism was the common pain of both Iran and Pakistan and their joint cooperation was needed to combat the menace

The Iranian Embassy on the World Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism wrote a special message on X, formerly Twitter : "August 21st is the International Day of Remembrance & Tribute to the Victims of #terrorism. #Iran & #Pakistan are victims of terrorism. More than 17,000 Iranian citizens are martyred in this way.

" It also demanded joint cooperation to curb the scourge of terrorism.

It is pertinent to note here that as per the official sources of Pakistan, the country since post-9/11 war on terror lost 83,000 innocent civilian lives and the deadly conflict incurred $126 billion worth losses to its economy.

However, the resilient nation of Pakistan are standing firm against all challenges and inimical threats in unison with it's valiant armed forces that have turned the tide against all enemy designs.

