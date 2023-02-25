Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: APEX Committee

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Committee which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in chair concurred that since Pakistan cannot afford internal instability, national solidarity, unity and collective efforts are need of the hour.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) The Central Apex Committee has agreed that the elimination of terrorism, economic revival and political stability are interlinked.

Representatives of intelligence agencies briefed the participants on the overall security situation and on the action taken against the terrorists.

The meeting's participants paid tribute to the martyred officers and jawans in various terrorist attacks.

They directed that all obstacles in the way of projects concerning police, counter terrorism department and security should be removed without any further delay.

They said the federal government would extend full cooperation and assistance to the provinces for fulfilling the responsibility of ensuring peace and security.

The meeting decided that a suitable procedure would be followed with the consultation of media houses and all relevant stakeholders to stop rumours, misleading information and fear among the public in an emergency situation.

They also reviewed progress on the implementation of the National Action Plan and the decisions taken in the last meeting of the apex committee.

A committee headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice informed about the progress made in the investigation against terrorists, and in taking measures for making the process of prosecution and sentencing effective.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Federal Ministers, Chief Ministers of all provinces, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Heads of Civil and Military Intelligence Agencies, Secretary Interior, All Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police of all provinces and Coordinator National Counter-terrorism Authority.