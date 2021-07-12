Terrorism ends in country due to affective policies: Tahir Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister (SRPM) on Religious Harmony and Middle East Allama Tahir Ashrafi on Monday said that terrorism in the country has come to an end due to effective policy adopted by the State

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister (SRPM) on Religious Harmony and middle East Allama Tahir Ashrafi on Monday said that terrorism in the country has come to an end due to effective policy adopted by the State.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the Harmony Cricket League tournament organized by the Peshawar Zalmi Foundation here at ST. Mary"s academy ground.

The SRPM said that a momentous change was taking place in our neighboring country and "We want better relations with our neighbors", adding policy of the state reflects the wishes of every Pakistani.

He said that no religious riots or sectarian killings had taken place in Pakistan during the last seven months while efforts were underway to make the best security arrangements ahead of Muharram Ul Haram.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that misuse of blasphemy laws has been controlled while legal action was taken against those who blamed Ramsha Masih wrongly.

He also stated that forced conversions and forceful underage marriages were also witnessed to be non-existent.

The SRPM said that he himself used to play cricket in childhood while a tournament for Madrassa students would be organized soon in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi.

On the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Sharyar Khan Afridi, Director operations Peshawar Zalmi Muhammad Akram besides a number of Christian community members were also present.