UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorism Ends In Country Due To Affective Policies: Tahir Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

Terrorism ends in country due to affective policies: Tahir Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister (SRPM) on Religious Harmony and Middle East Allama Tahir Ashrafi on Monday said that terrorism in the country has come to an end due to effective policy adopted by the State

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister (SRPM) on Religious Harmony and middle East Allama Tahir Ashrafi on Monday said that terrorism in the country has come to an end due to effective policy adopted by the State.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the Harmony Cricket League tournament organized by the Peshawar Zalmi Foundation here at ST. Mary"s academy ground.

The SRPM said that a momentous change was taking place in our neighboring country and "We want better relations with our neighbors", adding policy of the state reflects the wishes of every Pakistani.

He said that no religious riots or sectarian killings had taken place in Pakistan during the last seven months while efforts were underway to make the best security arrangements ahead of Muharram Ul Haram.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that misuse of blasphemy laws has been controlled while legal action was taken against those who blamed Ramsha Masih wrongly.

He also stated that forced conversions and forceful underage marriages were also witnessed to be non-existent.

The SRPM said that he himself used to play cricket in childhood while a tournament for Madrassa students would be organized soon in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi.

On the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Sharyar Khan Afridi, Director operations Peshawar Zalmi Muhammad Akram besides a number of Christian community members were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Prime Minister Riots Blasphemy Mary Middle East Afridi Christian Best Muharram Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

EU Has to Prepare Sanctions Against Ethiopia If It ..

21 seconds ago

KP PA Speaker expresses sorrow over losses due to ..

24 seconds ago

PWD taking steps to control growing population in ..

25 seconds ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram calls for 'concrete actio ..

27 seconds ago

Chief Secretary for increase in forest covered are ..

6 minutes ago

UNICEF, UNESCO urge governments to prioritize safe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.