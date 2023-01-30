UrduPoint.com

Terrorism Foremost National Security Challenge: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

January 30, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said terrorism was the foremost national security challenge and his message to the perpetrators of the mosque terror attack in Peshawar was that they could not underestimate the resolve of Pakistani people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said terrorism was the foremost national security challenge and his message to the perpetrators of the mosque terror attack in Peshawar was that they could not underestimate the resolve of Pakistani people.

The prime minister, in posts on his Twitter handle, said, "While the pain of the grieving families cannot be described in words, I express my heartfelt condolences & most sincere sympathies. My message to the perpetrators of today's despicable incident is that you can't underestimate the resolve of our people.""Just returned from Peshawar. The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief. I have no doubt terrorism is our foremost national security challenge," he added.

