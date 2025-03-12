Terrorism In Balochistan A Proxy War Imposed By External Enemies: Raisani
Published March 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani has said that terrorism in Balochistan is not an indigenous movement but a nefarious conspiracy by external elements to destabilize Pakistan.
In a tweet, he reiterated that terrorists operating in Balochistan are neither Baloch, nor do they belong to Balochistan, Pakistan, or islam.
He emphasized that these individuals are merely foreign proxies being used to create instability and mislead the youth of Balochistan.
Jamal Raisani said that terrorists and their facilitators have failed to realize that every bullet fired at a Punjabi, Sindhi, Saraiki, or Pashtoon is essentially an attack on a Baloch and every citizen of Balochistan.
"We are one nation, and an attack on one of us is an attack on all," he asserted.
He further stated that Pakistan's security forces have once again demonstrated that the country will never bow down to terrorism. The successful and decisive operation against the 33 terrorists involved in the train hijacking sends a clear message that every attempt to spread chaos in Pakistan will be thwarted.
Raisani praised the sacrifices of Pakistan’s brave armed forces and their unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety.
He reaffirmed that Pakistan and Balochistan stand united against all enemies who seek to harm peace and stability in the region.
