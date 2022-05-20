Terrorism resurfacing after PTI govt ignored NAP during last four years: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the incidents of terrorism were resurfacing in the country due to negligence exhibited by the PTI government in implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) during its four-year tenure.

Responding to queries of the lawmakers on floor of the National Assembly, she said it was unfortunate that even not a single meeting of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) was chaired by the Prime Minister during the last four years.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, under Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in its last tenure had given the country first-ever National Security Policy, besides finalizing the NAP in collaboration with all stakeholders including provinces, following the Army Public school tragedy.

"The NAP was got approved from the Parliament in collaborating with all federating units, all security and law enforcement departments. It has been completely ignored during the last four years (of PTI government)," she said.

She regretted that a person (Imran Khan) kept showing stubbornness, arrogance and ego on national issues like terrorism, water and polio, and did not seem appropriate to consult with federating units on such an important matters.

Marriyum said the center had the role in the matters related to policy-making and law enforcement agencies, but the provinces had the vital role and a set procedure in the NAP to prevent the incidents of terrorism.

Due to these measures taken under the dynamic leadership of the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, she said there was a significant reduction in the incidents of terrorism during the last tenure of PML-N government. A complete road-map on modern lines was given to get rid of terrorism, but "it's financial and coordination work remained at halt (in the last four years).

" When there were no talks between the center and provinces, the minister said, it always left negative impact on national issues whether these were of water, terrorism or polio.

She regretted that four polio cases had been reported in North Waziristan, adding the Sindh CM had said on record that the former prime minister Imran Khan had been avoiding the requested meetings on the issue, saying "it is the waste of time and face-to-face meetings are not necessary." Due to this attitude, the minister said, the country was now facing the increased incidents of terrorism.

She highlighted the importance of taking all stakeholders including provinces, security and law enforcement departments onboard in effective tackling of the confronted issue of terrorism.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif soon after assuming the office of Prime Minister held first meeting on the issue of terrorism as unfortunate incident of Chinese Center in Karachi had taken place.

After the increased incidents of terrorism, she said a thorough review of the whole NAP was being carried out, besides reviving NACTA.

The minister also underscored the significance of presenting Pakistan's strong point of view at international forums, but for the purpose there was the need of putting the own house in order first. "Unless there is a strong infrastructure in the country to counter terrorism, your stance will remain weak abroad." Accordingly, she said, the Prime Minister had so far chaired eight meetings with provinces chief ministers and chief secretaries as he had no issue of stubbornness, arrogance and ego. PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly believed in national progress and prosperity with active involvement of all the federating units, she added.

Commenting on the issue of water distribution among provinces, she said an emergency-level meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had already been convened by Shehbaz Sharif for next week.