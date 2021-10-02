UrduPoint.com

Terrorism To Be Thwarted, Not To Re-emerge At Any Cost: Sheikh Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said terrorism activities would not be allowed to occur again at any cost and the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder against it.

He stated this while talking to media persons after meeting with the spiritual leader of the Bohra Community Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin here.

He said everyone had to respect different schools of thought.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he was going to meet heads of different schools of thought as an interior minister.

Rasheed also invited leader of the Bohra community to visit Rawalpindi as he has a number of followers there.

The interior minister said Pakistan had one of the the best army of the world and the best institutions.

He said the United States had singed an agreement over Afghanistan, adding, that he urged the world to make some space for Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was aware of wheat flour, pulses and sugar prices and directed the finance minister to reduce the prices to give relief to masses.

Replying to another question regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said they were corrupt and had looted money, adding, these corrupt people did not have any future.

The next PM would also be Imran Khan, he added.

