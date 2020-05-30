Terrorist affiliated with Daesh arrested, arms, ammo recovered in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit ((SIU) Karachi and Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) in a joint operation arrested a terrorist affiliated with Daesh and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to a press release issued by the Spokesman to Sindh Police, arrested Sikandar Khan s/o Kamil Jan during preliminary investigation confessed his involvement number of terrorism activities.

He confessed that he was earlier affiliated with banned outfit Tehreek Taliban Pakistan before 2019.

Sikandar Khan was arrested from Karachi in 2013 for his nomination in numerous cases of terrorism and was later shifted to Mardan Jail.

He confessed that after completing his term in Mardan Jail, Sikandar joined Daesh in 2019 and returned to Karachi and started extorting people with the help of his other accomplices.

The accused attacked with a bomb on clinic of Dr. Siraj in the limits of P.I.B Colony Police Station for not paying him the extortion. Similarly he also demanded extortion from a citizen namely Haleem within the jurisdictions of Korangi Industrial Area PS.

The arrested confessed his involvement in various heinous crimes in the city.

Further investigations were underway and raids were being carried out to apprehend other of his accomplices.

The arms recovered from the possession of arrested were being sent for the forensic.