Terrorist arrested; ammunition seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The police arrested a suspect and recovered ammunition from his possession.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that on information the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) squad conducted raid at a house near Mosque Abu Hurera Jauhrabad and arrested a terrorist Asad r/o Muzzafargarh.

Police recovered 530 kilogram explosive material and four detonators from his possession.

Bomb disposal commander Abdul Ghafoor of Civil Defense defused the detonation material.Police shifted the accused to unknown place for further investigation.