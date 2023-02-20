UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Arrested, Hand Grenades Recovered In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 11:31 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :City district police on Monday arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and recovered two hand grenades from his possession.

According to SSP City Arif Aziz, a patrolling team of Chakiwara police station during patrolling spotted the accused over suspicion.

Upon his checking, two hand grenades were recovered from his possession.

The accused was one of the most wanted terrorists of TTP. He was about to carry out a terrorist activity in the area when arrested.

A case had been registered and the accused was being interrogated about his other accomplices while his past criminal record was also being checked.

