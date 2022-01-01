UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Arrested In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Terrorist arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist who was allegedly planning a terror incident in Hyderabad.

The police spokesman informed here Friday Night that Tando Yousuf police station arrested the accused Noman Yousufzai from a locality near Khan Muhammad school Chowk.

The police have also recovered some documents and a weapon from his possession.

According to the police, Yousufzai was also allegedly involved in the bomb blast in Malakand division which had targeted Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal's leader Qari Muhammad Ilyas.

Yousufzai designated as a wanted person of KPK police.

The spokesman told that a new FIR had also been lodged against the suspect at Tando Yousuf police station on the state's complaint.

Related Topics

Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Bomb Blast Police Station Hyderabad Malakand FIR From Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in ..

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency C ..

3 hours ago
 Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

3 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

3 hours ago
 KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employee ..

KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employees

3 hours ago
 People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Hab ..

People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Habib

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.