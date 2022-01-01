Terrorist arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist who was allegedly planning a terror incident in Hyderabad.

The police spokesman informed here Friday Night that Tando Yousuf police station arrested the accused Noman Yousufzai from a locality near Khan Muhammad school Chowk.

The police have also recovered some documents and a weapon from his possession.

According to the police, Yousufzai was also allegedly involved in the bomb blast in Malakand division which had targeted Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal's leader Qari Muhammad Ilyas.

Yousufzai designated as a wanted person of KPK police.

The spokesman told that a new FIR had also been lodged against the suspect at Tando Yousuf police station on the state's complaint.