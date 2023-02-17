Terrorist attack at Karachi police office, Sharah-e- Faisal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Karachi Police Head Office (KPO) located in Saddar area adjacent to Shahrah-e-Faisal was attacked on Friday evening.

According to the police officials, the exchange of fire between the attackers and the police was still underway.

Attackers had entered the building, according to available reports. Gunshots and explosion were also heard near the KPO.

Police officials said a heavy contingent of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies had been called as the police force had cordoned off the entire area.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon talking to media informed that 2 of the attackers had been killed.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, while talking to media outlets, also confirmed the terrorist attack and informed that the exchange of firing with terrorists was still underway.

The Rangers spokesman informed that about 8 to 10 terrorists had attacked the building. According to hospital sources, an injured person had been taken to Jinnah Hospital from the spot.