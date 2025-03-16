Terrorist attack in Nushki, Security Forces launches swift response: Shahid Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind confirmed that terrorist attack occurred early morning on Sunday in Nushki, when a convoy of security forces was targeted by terrorists using explosive devices.

Following the incident, the security forces responded immediately and effectively, thwarting the terrorists’ plans.

In a statement, Shahid Rind said that the attack is also part of an ongoing series of heinous act of terrorism planned by elements of a banned militant group.

Shahid Rind said that in the initial exchange of fire, four terrorists, including the attacker, were killed, while three security personnel and two civilians tragically lost their lives. The spokesperson extended condolences to the families of the deceased, expressing the government's deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Shahid said following the attack, security forces quickly cordoned off the area and began a clearance operation.

"The area has been surrounded, and the operation to eliminate any remaining terrorists is underway," said Rind. "All possible escape routes for the terrorists have been blocked, and they are being pursued with full force."

Rind further emphasized that the operation would continue until all terrorists involved in the attack to be crushed. "The pursuit of the terrorists is ongoing, and we are tightening the net around them. The operation will not cease until the last terrorist is eliminated," he added.

The spokesperson also highlighted that this fight is not only between security forces and terrorists but a battle for every citizen of Balochistan. "This war is for every citizen of Balochistan. The government, security forces, and the public are united in this fight against terrorism, and together, we will defeat terrorism," Rind added.