Terrorist Attack In Nushki, Security Forces Launches Swift Response: Shahid Rind
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind confirmed that terrorist attack occurred early morning on Sunday in Nushki, when a convoy of security forces was targeted by terrorists using explosive devices.
Following the incident, the security forces responded immediately and effectively, thwarting the terrorists’ plans.
In a statement, Shahid Rind said that the attack is also part of an ongoing series of heinous act of terrorism planned by elements of a banned militant group.
Shahid Rind said that in the initial exchange of fire, four terrorists, including the attacker, were killed, while three security personnel and two civilians tragically lost their lives. The spokesperson extended condolences to the families of the deceased, expressing the government's deep sorrow over the loss of lives.
Shahid said following the attack, security forces quickly cordoned off the area and began a clearance operation.
"The area has been surrounded, and the operation to eliminate any remaining terrorists is underway," said Rind. "All possible escape routes for the terrorists have been blocked, and they are being pursued with full force."
Rind further emphasized that the operation would continue until all terrorists involved in the attack to be crushed. "The pursuit of the terrorists is ongoing, and we are tightening the net around them. The operation will not cease until the last terrorist is eliminated," he added.
The spokesperson also highlighted that this fight is not only between security forces and terrorists but a battle for every citizen of Balochistan. "This war is for every citizen of Balochistan. The government, security forces, and the public are united in this fight against terrorism, and together, we will defeat terrorism," Rind added.
Recent Stories
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Terrorist attack in Nushki, Security Forces launches swift response: Shahid Rind3 minutes ago
-
AJK IRIS system gets a major boost, new features introduced for taxpayers' convenience"13 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist laid to rest13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan values,respects all religions,cultures equally : Shazia33 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk seized, heavy fines imposed in Kohat33 minutes ago
-
Spring beautification drive launched in Faisalabad43 minutes ago
-
Police ensured foolproof security of churches53 minutes ago
-
2,235 arrested for kite flying this year53 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept starts tree plantation53 minutes ago
-
President condemns firing on convoy of MPA Jam Mehtab53 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police’s intelligence-based search and sweep operations, mock exercises continue53 minutes ago
-
Punjab becomes first province to launch air ambulance service: Khawaja Salman53 minutes ago