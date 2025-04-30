Open Menu

Terrorist Attack On Draban Police Station Foiled

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Terrorist attack on Draban police station foiled

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The district police foiled a terrorist attack on the Daraban police station here on last night.

However no casualties were reported in the attack which was responded by Draban police with courage and professionalism, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said an intense exchange of fire between the attackers and police personnel continued for over an hour.

Upon receiving the alert, additional police forces were immediately dispatched to the scene and reinforced the frontline officers.

Due to the swift and decisive response from the police, the terrorists were forced to flee.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

24 minutes ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

21 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

21 hours ago
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

21 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

21 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

21 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

22 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan