Terrorist Attack On Draban Police Station Foiled
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The district police foiled a terrorist attack on the Daraban police station here on last night.
However no casualties were reported in the attack which was responded by Draban police with courage and professionalism, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.
He said an intense exchange of fire between the attackers and police personnel continued for over an hour.
Upon receiving the alert, additional police forces were immediately dispatched to the scene and reinforced the frontline officers.
Due to the swift and decisive response from the police, the terrorists were forced to flee.
Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
