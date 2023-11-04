Open Menu

Terrorist Attack On PAF Training Base Mianwali Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Terrorist attack on PAF Training Base Mianwali foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came under a  failed terrorist attack in the early hours of Saturday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

"Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, (the attack) has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets," the press release added.

Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, three terrorists were neutralised while entering the base, whereas the remaining three terrorists  have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops.

However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred, the ISPR added.

"A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in the final stages to completely clear the area.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," the press release maintained.

