Terrorist attack on police station thwarted; no casualties reported

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The police, Frontier Corps (FC) Daryoba troops and local residents on Monday foiled a terrorist attack on the Khuniya Khail check post in the jurisdiction of Wazir Police Station.

According to police, militants of the outlawed group attempted to storm the post but were repulsed by timely and effective action of police personnel.

Frontier Corps (FC) Daryoba troops and local residents also reached the spot to assist the police.

The coordinated response forced the attackers to flee. No loss of life was reported.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kalachi commended the bravery and dedication of the policemen and reiterated that with public cooperation, peace in the area would be maintained.