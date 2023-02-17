Terrorist attack reported at CCPO Office, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Heavy firing and explosion on Friday reported near Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office on Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal.

According to initial reports by Pakistan Television news, unidentified armed men have carried out an attack on the Karachi police chief's office which is adjacent to the Saddar police station.

The attackers threw hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and tried to break into the four-Storey building, said the ptv.

According to police, staffers of the CCPO are still present in the police chief's office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

There have been no casualties so far, as per initial reports.

Heavy contingents of police forces reached the head office. Meanwhile, all lights of the Karachi police chief's office were closed.

Police officials said that they were investigating the number of attackers and their positions. Staff at the police office has reportedly turned off the lights and blocked all entrances.

Note: This is a developing story. More to follow.