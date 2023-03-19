Terrorist attacked Khyber Police Post: Police official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Terrorists attacked Khyber Police Post, an official of the Police Control Khyber informed media men here on Sunday.

He disclosed that the terrorists escaped during Khyber counter-operation by the Policemen there. He said the Police Force retaliated the attack soon after the terrorists' threw hand grenades at the Post besides opening of fires.

The policemen on duty were well alert and quickly responded to the terrorist attack.

The IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also appreciated the bravery of the policemen on duty against the terrorists attacking the Post.

He also confirmed that the attack was carried out last night.

The terrorists came quickly and threw hand grenades at the post with the opening of firing. In response, the policemen on duty retaliated the attack, compelling the terrorists to run away by taking the advantage of the darkness. He said additional force joined the team at the Post and started search operation in the area. He said that no causality was reported, however, a vehicle was also damaged in the attack.