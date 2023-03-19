UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Attacked Khyber Police Post: Police Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Terrorist attacked Khyber Police Post: Police official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Terrorists attacked Khyber Police Post, an official of the Police Control Khyber informed media men here on Sunday.

He disclosed that the terrorists escaped during Khyber counter-operation by the Policemen there. He said the Police Force retaliated the attack soon after the terrorists' threw hand grenades at the Post besides opening of fires.

The policemen on duty were well alert and quickly responded to the terrorist attack.

The IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also appreciated the bravery of the policemen on duty against the terrorists attacking the Post.

He also confirmed that the attack was carried out last night.

The terrorists came quickly and threw hand grenades at the post with the opening of firing. In response, the policemen on duty retaliated the attack, compelling the terrorists to run away by taking the advantage of the darkness. He said additional force joined the team at the Post and started search operation in the area. He said that no causality was reported, however, a vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicle Alert Sunday Post Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

5 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

13 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

14 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

14 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.