Terrorist attacks cannot shake national resolve of peaceful Pakistan: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday strongly condemned the attack on Police Lines mosque in Peshawar.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Senate chairman said the terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs as the determination of the government, security agencies, people and parliament against terrorism was unwavering.

Such barbaric terrorist attacks cannot shake our resolve for a peaceful Pakistan, Sanjrani said adding terrorists were trying to sabotage the development process in Pakistan through these terrorist activities, but the Pakistani Nation was determined to root out this scourge of terrorism.

Meanwhile Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem also strongly condemned the blast and said the terrorists would not succeed in their evil objectives.

They said the entire nation was united against terrorism.