Terrorist Attacks Claim 152 Lives In KP In First Quarter Of 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Terrorist attacks claim 152 lives in KP in first quarter of 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) terrorist attacks have claimed the lives of 152 individuals, including police officers, security personnel, and civilians during the first quarter of 2025.

According to a quarterly report released by the KP Police, a total of 302 people were also injured in these incidents.

The report highlighted that civilians bore the brunt of the violence, with 45 killed and 127 injured between January and March.

The police force lost 37 officials, while 46 were injured. Additionally, the Frontier Corps (FC) suffered the loss of 34 personnel, with 43 others wounded.

This rise in violence underscores the ongoing security challenges in the province, which has seen a resurgence in militant activity in recent months. Authorities continue to ramp up counter-terrorism efforts to stem the tide of attacks.

