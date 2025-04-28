Open Menu

Terrorist Attacks In India Occurred Only During BJP’s Tenure

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Terrorist attacks in India occurred only during BJP’s tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Indian people have started raising serious questions over the Modi government’s failures, as all terrorist attacks in India have occurred only during BJP’s tenure.

Sources said that the Modi government’s policies are causing unrest and anger among the public. An Indian woman questioned why all terrorist attacks in India happened during BJP’s time in power.

She also listed the details of all attacks that took place during the BJP government's tenure. Sharing the details, she said that the BJP was responsible for the bloodshed in Kargil in 1999. She added that the Modi government was responsible for the attacks on Amarnath pilgrims in 2002 and 2017.

She went on to say that the Modi government not only orchestrated the attacks in Pathankot and Uri in 2016 but that the Pulwama attacks in 2019 also happened at the behest of the Modi government. She claimed that the Pahalgam attack is also a political stunt by the Modi government.

She said that as soon as Modi comes to power, India and its people are endangered, adding that such attacks are especially orchestrated as elections approach. She said that the Pahalgam attack was carried out because elections are nearing in Bihar.

She questioned why, instead of blaming Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, the Prime Minister Modi did not resign.

