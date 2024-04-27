- Home
Terrorist Attempting To Stop Passenger Vehicle Killed, Other Injured By Security Forces In Harnai
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 11:22 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Security Forces on Saturday killed a terrorist and injured the other during a fire exchange that took place between the forces and terrorists in Harnai District of Balochistan.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the terrorists tried to stop passenger vehicles plying on Sanjavi Road, Harnai, whereas the Security Forces reacted immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists.
The timely response by the security forces thwarted nefarious intent of the terrorists, saving innocent lives, it added.
"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR said.
