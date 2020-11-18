UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Awarded 10 Years Jail

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:31 PM

The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Khawar Rasheed awarded 10 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities

Court sources said Wednesday that on January 17, 2019, Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) team had arrested an accused named Farmanullah and recovered a hand grenade and illegal pistol from his possession.

Police registered case against the accused under terrorism act and presented Challans in ATC Sargodha.

After completing arguments,the learned Judge awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed fined amounting to Rs 50,000 and confiscated the property of culprit Farmanullah.

More Stories From Pakistan

