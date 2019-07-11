Terrorist awarded 24 years jail in Sargodha

The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder awarded 24 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) -:The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder awarded 24 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities.

Court sources said Thursday that on September 26, 2018, Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) Faisalabad team had conducted raid at a home in Khushab and arrested an accused Mukhtar Hussain r/o Layyah and recovered a hand grenade and illegal pistol from his possession.

Police registered case against the accused under terrorism act and presented challans in ATC Sargodha.

After completing the arguments, the Judge of ATC awarded 24 years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated property the of culprit Mukhtar Hussain.