UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorist Awarded 24 Years Jail In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:55 PM

Terrorist awarded 24 years jail in Sargodha

The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder awarded 24 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) -:The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder awarded 24 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities.

Court sources said Thursday that on September 26, 2018, Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) Faisalabad team had conducted raid at a home in Khushab and arrested an accused Mukhtar Hussain r/o Layyah and recovered a hand grenade and illegal pistol from his possession.

Police registered case against the accused under terrorism act and presented challans in ATC Sargodha.

After completing the arguments, the Judge of ATC awarded 24 years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated property the of culprit Mukhtar Hussain.

Related Topics

Terrorist Faisalabad Jail Sargodha Khushab September 2018 From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PTI minister announces to resign if roti prices in ..

8 minutes ago

IAEA Says JCPOA Issues Should be Addressed by Join ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan's facilitatory role in Afghan peace proce ..

56 seconds ago

Opposition nominates Bizenjo as candidate for Sena ..

58 seconds ago

Women entrepreneurs using social media as mean of ..

1 minute ago

Will try our best to fail no trust motion against ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.