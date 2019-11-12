UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Awarded 24 Years Jail In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:51 PM

Terrorist awarded 24 years jail in Sargodha

The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded 24 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded 24 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities.

Court sources said Tuesday that on April 15, 2018, Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) team had conducted raid at a home art village Sultanawala Jhaal Chakian and arrested an accused named Manazir Javed and recovered 2 hand grenade and a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police registered case against the accused under terrorism act and presented Challans in ATC Sargodha.

After proving the charges the Judge of ATC has awarded collectively 24 years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated property the of culprit Manazir Javed.

