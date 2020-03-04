UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Awarded 5 Years Jail In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:49 PM

Terrorist awarded 5 years jail in Sargodha

The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded five years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded five years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities.

Court sources said Wednesday that on June 23, 2019 ; Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) conducted raid at a home in village Mitha Lak District Sargodha and arrested an accused belong to banned organization named Safdar Basdhir and recovered ammunition material from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under terrorism act and presented Challans in ATC Sargodha.

On proving the charges the Judge of ATC has awarded 5 years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated property the of culprit Safdar Bashir.

